Rocky’s Wilson dedicating season to mom

“I just want to put a smile on her face, and when I score look at her and point at her. Make sure ‘this is all for you.'”

For Rock Island senior Davion Wilson football isn’t just about scoring touchdowns. When he found out last summer that his mom, Demetria, had been diagnosed with breast cancer, it became a way to honor someone who’s been a constant support.

“After practice on a rainy day, I came home, no one answered the phone. I walked in the house and my mom told me, so I just started crying,” said Wilson, reflecting on that day back in June 2018. “Cancer is a pain and I wish it was all on me, so I just be out here on the field doing everything I got for her.”

Wilson put on the quite the performance for his mom and his team last Friday against Metamora. ‘Dae-Dae’ torched the redbirds defense with 157 yards rushing and four touchdowns helping the Rocks to a 35-14 win at home.”

“I told her before the game that ‘I got you tonight.’ And I had a good performance and took a ‘W’ for the team.”



That strength he showcases on the field, mirroring the strength he witnesses at home.”

“She’s handled it pretty well,” added Wilson. “She’s a strong woman and all. She loves working, and even though she’s sore she’ll still clean, cook for us like a good mother would do.”

Head coach Ben Hammer sees that mentality in the running back, not just on gamedays, but throughout the week.

“That’s something that we appreciate about Davion,” said Hammer. “He’s always come to work with his work boots and lunch pale every single. And does a great job of working hard every day.”

Wilson says he’s dedicating every performance to his mom, providing an impact that extends well beyond the field.”

“I just love playing football, man. I just like making my mother proud, making my family proud.”