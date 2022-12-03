The NFL’s two original teams, the Chicago Bears and Green Bay Packers squaring off for the second time this season.



Packers were victorious in that one, 27-10, however it was all the way back in week two. This match-up comes 11 weeks later with good news on both sides.

Bears quarterback Justin Fields is expected to play after sitting out last week’s lost to the Jets with a shoulder injury. He’ll get another opportunity to play in the rivalry game looking to snap a five-game losing skid.



On the other side, Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers also planning to start after leaving their last game against the Eagles suffering a rib injury.



Rodgers, you can crown him king of the north, because he’s 23-5 all-time in this match-up winning the last 7 in a row..

“I’ve been hearing from fans for 15 years down there so I don’t expect anything different. I have a lot of respect for Chicago sports,” Rodgers said. “I’ve said many times growing up I had WGN and watched Cubs games. Bulls games. Was one of the few channels we had on the tv. I’ve been a fan of those teams for a while. I have the respect for the legacy of the team there and the region has but I always enjoy playing against the Bears.”



That’s been the focus all year right? Just continuing to get better. The film sessions have been good,” offensive coordinator Luke Getsy said. “He was locked in last week and did a good job despite being out. He’s locked in again and just have to make sure to continue to progress. He has to keep having these experiences to keep developing and have something to learn from. Grow from. That’s the biggest thing is these opportunities.”