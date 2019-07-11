Rossow’s Rants: 2019 JDC Eliminator Pick

It’s been about a decade since Matt Willis and the ESPN Stats and Information group first used a process of elimination to pick players at professional golf’s four major championships.
Based on the tried-and-true method of Googling, I cannot tell if they’re still keeping this up for The Masters, PGA Championship, U.S. Open and The Open Championship.
Either way, I thought it would be good to apply some logic and reason to a 2019 John Deere Classic pick.
Here is “The Eliminator” for the 2019 JDC Champion.
Ranked No. 145 or better in Official World Golf Rankings
Defending champion Michael Kim was ranked 473rd when he won last year’s JDC. Prior to that, no winner had ranked outside the top-145 since J.P. Hayes in 2002…an outlier to say the least.
That gets almost 80 percent of the field (124) out of the running to begin the Eliminator.
Making fifth appearance or fewer at John Deere Classic
One of the trends that Clair Peterson and the JDC promote is that good, young talent always seems to win. That’s mostly true, because if you take out the titles of tournament ambassadors Steve Stricker (’09-’10-’11) and Zach Johnson (’12), then 13-of-15 champions at TPC Deere Run were making their fifth appearance or fewer.
Say goodbye to 14 more players, including some household names.
- Cink, Stewart
- Harman, Brian
- Howell III, Charles
- Glover, Lucas
- Johnson, Zach
- Lee, Danny
- Moore, Ryan
- Palmer, Ryan
- Perez, Pat
- Stanley, Kyle
- Stuard, Brian
- Taylor, Vaughn
- Thompson, Michael
- Watney, Nick
Finished T-18 or better in one (or more) of last four events on PGA Tour
Every JDC winner in the last 11 years has registered a Top-18 finish or better in his previous four starts on tour. Jonathan Byrd was the last champion who didn’t fit this criterion, although he did post a T-9 at the 2007 AT&T Classic, the fifth most-recent tournament before his JDC win.
Take away nine more golfers, leaving us with just seven for the 2019 title.
- Armour, Ryan
- Champ, Cameron
- Dahmen, Joel
- Frittelli, Dylan
- Hossler, Beau
- Kodaira, Satoshi
- Long, Adam
- Uihlein, Peter
- Vegas, Jhonattan
Recorded at least one T-21 or better in Major Championship in career
There were a couple other categories to whittle down this list (non-American winner, last was John Senden in 2006) or (champion in first time at JDC, none since Sean O’Hair in 2005), but let’s get to an obscure fact that leaves one man standing.
14 of the 19 champions at TPC Deere Run finished T-21 or better in a major before claiming the John Deere Classic hardware. That includes the past four champions: Jordan Spieth, Ryan Moore, Bryson DeChambeau and Michael Kim.
Eliminate the final half-dozen contenders, leaving your new champion.
- Burns, Sam
- Im, Sungjae
- Lashley, Nate
- Niemann, Joaquin
- Tway, Kevin
- Wolff, Matthew
2019 John Deere Classic Champion: Daniel Berger