Lydia Sommer from Pleasant Valley won the 3,000 meters at the 4A District Meet.
North Scott’s Marcie Hansel and Colton Voss won the 100 meters and Calvin Curcija from Bettendorf won the 400.
All four qualify for State next weekend in Des Moines.
by: Nick Couzin
