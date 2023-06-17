Racers competed for points and victories Friday night as Davenport Speedway prepared to enter the summer stretch of races. Friday saw four repeat winners and two drivers get their first win of the season.

Matt Ryan was in the right place at the right time for his first Petersen Plumbing & Heating IMCA Late Model win in 2023. Justin Kay was leading with two laps to go when a flat tire ended his night and brought out the caution flag. On the restart, Ryan pulled away from Chuck Hanna to secure the victory.

Hanna, who led the first 15 laps of the race, finished second. He was followed by Andy Nezworski, Nathan Balensiefen, and Joe Beal, in that order. Late Model heat race wins went to Ryan, Fred Remley, and Mack Mulvany.

Chris Zogg captured his third Eriksen Chevrolet IMCA Modified feature of the season, despite a rash of caution flags that kept scrambling the field. Zogg wrestled the lead from Mitch Morris on lap 15 and started to pull away. Dustin Smith kept his car in the top three all race long before settling for second. Travis Denning worked his way from deep in the field to take third. Charlie Mohr recovered from an early race incident to finish fourth. Eric Barnes took fifth.

Logan Veloz scored his second Matzen Trucking IMCA SportMod win of the season. Veloz started eleventh and wasted no time getting to the lead on the second lap. Justin Veloz started 18th and also worked quickly through the pack. Justin would have to settle for a distant second as he finished 2.538 seconds behind the leader. Ben Chapman in a borrowed car took third. David Engelkens and Kevin Goben were fourth and fifth respectively.

Jeff Struck Jr. powered his way to a victory in the Koehler Electric Street Stocks. Struck started eighth and took the lead on lap six. Jeff had a full straightaway lead on the field at the checkers. Rob Henry beat out Robert Cottom for the second spot. Jake Lund and Nick Hixson rounded out the top five.

Joe Zrostlik dominated the Kunes Nissan IMCA Stock Car main. Zrostlik jumped out to an early lead and led all 15 laps for the win. Justin Kay closed in on Zrostlik, but was unable to contend for the lead. Stan O’Brien finished a distant third followed by Perry Gellerstedt and Keegan Wells.

Cyle Hawkins chalked up win number six in QCjeeps.com Sport Compact action. Cyle started fifth and led all 12 laps of the feature. Shawn McDermott finished second while Roy Schmidt edged out Josh Starr for third. Jason Rhoads completed the top five.

Next week, two big nights of racing at Davenport Speedway! Wednesday, June 21, the DIRTcar Summer Nationals come to town. The Davenport Speedway is the only Iowa track with a Summer Nationals race in 2023.

Friday, June 23, the racing program will feature the Sprint Invaders for their only Quad City appearance this year. There will be no IMCA Late Models or IMCA Stock Cars at next Friday’s races.

Results:

Davenport Speedway

June 16, 2023 –

IMCA Late Models

Heat #1: 1. Matt Ryan; 2. Bryan Klein; 3. Brandon Loos; 4. Mike Goben; 5. Chance Huston;

Heat #2: 1. Mack Mulvany; 2. Justin Kay; 3. Andy Nezworski; 4. Chuck Hanna; 5. Gary Webb;

Heat #3: 1. Fred Remley; 2. Joe Beal; 3. Anthony Franklin; 4. Todd Van Tassel; 5. Jesse Bodin;

Feature: 1. Matt Ryan; 2. Chuck Hanna; 3. Andy Nezworski; 4. Nathan Balensiefen; 5. Joe Beal; 6. Mike Goben; 7. Fred Remley; 8. Bryan Klein; 9. Todd Van Tassel; 10. Jesse Bodin; 11. Brandon Loos; 12. Chance Huston; 13. Josh Woodruff; 14. BJ Jackson; 15. Chris Lawrence; 16. Mack Mulvany; 17. Scott Olson; 18. Justin Kay; 19. Nick Proehl; 20. Anthony Franklin; 21. Doug Burkhead; 22. Dustin Schram; 23. Gary Webb;

IMCA Modifieds

Heat #1: 1. Scotte Lemke; 2. Josh Geigle; 3. Travis Denning; 4. Kyle Montgomery; 5. Patrick Moore;

Heat #2: 1. Jason Pershy; 2. Matt Werner; 3. Chris Zogg; 4. Eric Barnes; 5. Jon Coombs;

Heat #3: 1. Mitch Morris; 2. Charlie Mohr; 3. Dustin Smith; 4. Matt Stein; 5. Richard Vela;

Feature: 1. Chris Zogg; 2. Dustin Smith; 3. Travis Denning; 4. Charlie Mohr; 5. Eric Barnes; 6. Mitch Morris; 7. Jason Pershy; 8. Kyle Montgomery; 9. Brandon Jewell; 10. Donovan Lodge; 11. Mitch Way; 12. Jake Morris; 13. Patrick Moore; 14. Scotte Lemke; 15. Joshn Geigle; 16. Paul Howard; 17. Jon Coombs; 18. Richard Vela; 19. Mike Garland; 20. Matt Werner; 21. Matt Stein; 22. Rob Dominacki; (1-DNS)

IMCA SportMod

Heat #1: 1. Kasey Williams; 2. Rayce Mullen; 3. Don Hatfield; 4. Cole Stichter; 5. Rance Powell;

Heat #2: 1. Bryan Ritter; 2. Todd Dykema; 3. TJ Patz; 4. Trey Grimm; 5. Trey Jacobs;

Heat #3: 1. Logan Veloz; 2. Kevin Goben; 3. David Engelkens; 4. Ryan Walker; 5. Pat Emerick;

Feature: 1. Logan Veloz; 2. Justin Veloz; 3. Ben Chapman; 4. David Engelkens; 5. Kevin Goben; 6. Kasey Williams; 7. Rayce Mullen; 8. Todd Dykema; 9. Cole Stichter; 10. Trey Grimm; 11. Bryan Ritter; 12. Trey Jacobs; 13. Pat Emerick; 14. Don Hatfield; 15. Jacob Mohr; 16. Cody Weih; 17. Chris Hesseling; 18. Matt Speidel; 19. TJ Patz; (1-DNS)

Street Stocks

Heat #1: 1. Jake Lund; 2. Jesse Owen; 3. Robert Cottom; 4. Jeff Struck Jr.; 5. Landen Chrestensen;

Heat #2: 1. Tim Loomis; 2. Nick Hixson; 3. Rob Henry; 4. Zach Zuberbier; 5. Cary Brown;

Feature: 1. Jeff Struck Jr.; 2. Rob Henry; 3. Robert Cottom; 4. Jake Lund; 5. Nick Hixson; 6. Jesse Owen; 7. Shad Murphy; 8. Tim Loomis; 9. Cary Brown; 10. Zach Zuberbier; 11. Landen Chrestensen;

IMCA Stock Cars

Heat #1: 1. Joe Zrostlik; 2. Stan O’Brien; 3. Perry Gellerstedt; 4. Justin Kay; 5. Christian Jordan;

Feature: 1. Joe Zrostlik; 2. Justin Kay; 3. Stan O’Brien; 4. Perry Gellertstedt; 5. Keegan Wells; 6. Brandon Comins; (1-DNS)

Sport Compacts

Heat #1: 1. Cyle Hawkins; 2. Josh Starr; 3. Shawn McDermott; 4. Dustin Munn; 5. Roy Schmidt;

Feature: 1. Cyle Hawkins; 2. Shawn McDermott; 3. Roy Schmidt; 4. Josh Starr; 5. Jason Rhoads; 6. Cameron Exline; 7. Hunter Pieper; 8. Dustin Munn; 9. Joshua Muse;