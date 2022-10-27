The Moline Maroons have a new head coach for their girls’ varsity soccer team.

Lindsay Schilb takes over as head coach beginning with the 2022-2023 season. She replaces Jonathan Dreasler, who left coaching after a successful run, including a 2022 regional championship. Schilb was a member of the inaugural varsity soccer team in 1993 and played three years at Moline High School between 1993-1995. She was the first female soccer player in the Western Big 6 to earn Pacesetter during her senior season.

Courtesy Moline High School

Schilb went on to play college soccer at Marycrest International University from 1997-1999. After graduation, she received her first teaching position and coached at St Ambrose University from 2003-2007. She joined the Moline-Coal Valley School District in 2016 as a high school science teacher and became the head girls golf coach and assistant varsity girls soccer coach. Lindsay has served as an assistant soccer coach at Moline High School for several years, working with both the boys and girls programs.