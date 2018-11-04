Second-straight fourth-quarter comeback propels Chargers to the quarterfinals
Orion took the lead with under a minute to go and went on to win 21-17
EDGINGTON, Ill. - After the Rockets took the lead with under two minutes remaining, Dawson Schulenberg helped the Chargers record a late comeback with a touchdown pass to Seth West in the final minute.
Orion defeated Rockridge 21-17.
