Sports

Second-straight fourth-quarter comeback propels Chargers to the quarterfinals

Orion took the lead with under a minute to go and went on to win 21-17

By:

Posted: Nov 03, 2018 11:06 PM CDT

Updated: Nov 03, 2018 11:06 PM CDT

EDGINGTON, Ill. - After the Rockets took the lead with under two minutes remaining, Dawson Schulenberg helped the Chargers record a late comeback with a touchdown pass to Seth West in the final minute. 

Orion defeated Rockridge 21-17.

Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.


More Stories

Trending Stories

Latest News

Video Center

Stay Connected