Son charged in death of ex-NFL lineman Bennett, wife

FILE – In this Nov. 30, 1987, file photo, Cincinnati Bengals place kicker Jim Breech (3) and New York Jets’ Barry Bennett (78) react after Bennett blocked his game winning field goal attempt as they watch Jets’ Rich Miano pick up the ball and run 67 yards for the winning touchdown in the fourth quarter of an NFL football game at Giants Stadium in East Rutherford, N.J. Authorities in Minnesota are investigating the deaths of a former NFL lineman and his wife and say the couple’s son is a suspect. The bodies of 63-year-old Barry Bennett and his wife, Carol, were found Wednesday, Aug. 21, 2019, after a friend went to their home in Long Prairie for a welfare check. (AP Photo/Wilbur Funches, File)

LONG PRAIRIE, Minn. (AP) — The son of former NFL lineman Barry Bennett is accused of shooting Bennett and his wife multiple times, killing them, then driving out of state and boarding a flight to Mexico, according to criminal charges filed Friday.

Authorities issued an arrest warrant and were searching for Dylan Bennett, 22, who is charged with two counts of second-degree murder, without premeditation, in connection with the deaths of his parents, Barry and Carol Bennett.

Their bodies were found Wednesday in their home near Long Prairie, a small town about two hours northwest of Minneapolis.

Authorities believe the Bennetts were killed Monday. The complaint said Carol Bennett, who would’ve been 64 on Thursday, was shot multiple times in the back and torso. Barry Bennett, 63, was shot multiple times in the torso and head.

Dylan Bennett’s car was found at the home, with an empty box for a 9mm handgun and a box for ammunition inside. Carol Bennett’s car was missing.

According to the criminal complaint, Barry Bennett told the Todd County Sheriff’s Office in December that Dylan had expressed thoughts about killing his parents while he was in a mental health treatment facility.

The criminal complaint outlines how authorities tracked Dylan Bennett’s movements in recent days.

Barry Bennett was seen Monday in the city of Long Prairie at about noon; earlier Monday, Dylan Bennett was seen driving his car during a bank transaction in which a large sum of cash was withdrawn from the Bennetts’ account, the complaint said.

Carol Bennett’s credit and debit cards were used in Wisconsin, Illinois and Ohio on Monday, Tuesday and Wednesday. Her car was found in Columbus, Ohio; Dylan Bennett had a plane ticket for a flight from Columbus to Cancun, Mexico.

Authorities believe Dylan Bennett was in Mexico on Thursday, based on phone usage.

Barry Bennett played 11 seasons with New Orleans, the New York Jets and Minnesota.

The Star Tribune reported Bennett had retired from teaching physical education in Long Prairie, a town of about 3,500 people. Superintendent Jon Kringen said Bennett rarely talked about his NFL career unless someone asked.