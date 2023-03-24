Congressman Eric Sorensen (D-Moline) delivered a speech Friday on the floor of the House of Representatives congratulating the Moline High School boys’ basketball team for winning their first 4A State Championship Title.

Congressman Eric Sorensen delivers a speech on the floor of the House of Representatives recognizing the Moline High School Maroons boys’ basketball team (contributed photo)

“Under Head Coach Sean Taylor, the Maroons demonstrated intense perseverance and skill, securing a 59-42 victory after an impressive 35-win season,” Sorensen said. “I know this group’s hard work and determination are a source of pride for the entire Moline community and for the state of Illinois, and it’s my honor to recognize them here on the floor of the House of Representatives today.”

The Moline Maroons boys basketball team is honored by the Rock Island County Board.

The Moline High School Maroons beat the Lisle Benet Academy Redwings on Saturday, March 11, securing a 4A championship title for the first time in school history.

Watch the entire House floor speech here.