Davenport Speedway will hold a historic event this August when the World of Outlaws CASE Construction Equipment Late Models are paired with the Xtreme Outlaw Midgets presented by Toyota for the Quad Cities 150 presented by Hoker Trucking.

The Late Models will race three straight nights (Thursday to Saturday, Aug. 25-27) around the 1/4-mile track with Saturday’s finale paying $30,000 to win, while the Xtreme Outlaw Midgets – in conjunction with POWRi – will join them Friday and Saturday.

This will be the seventh year the World of Outlaws CASE Late Model visit the Iowa track, and the debut of the Xtreme Outlaw Midgets Series at the track – along with POWRi. In total the event will boast a more than $200,000 purse.

TICKETS: https://bit.ly/3BfC1Gx

Notables: The last time the World of Outlaws CASE Late Models visited Davenport Speedway, Devin Moran traded wins with four-time and defending Series champion Brandon Sheppard during the triple header event. Moran won the first, then Sheppard the second. During the finale, Moran came back in epic proportions to claim the $30,000 prize.

Iowa-native Ryan Gustin, who picked up his first career World of Outlaws victory this season, will be on the hunt to write his name in the history books as a Quad Cities 150 winner and bring home a home state win. Dennis Erb Jr. will look to be strong all three nights to hold on to his points lead in his quest for his first World of Outlaws title, while two Rookie of the Year contenders try to reel him in. However, those rookies, Max Blair and Tanner English, are in their own battle for the Rookie of the Year title. While Blair started to run away with the title, English has closed the gap, excelling on quarter-mile tracks this year.

Notables: The Xtreme Outlaws Midget Series presented by Toyota, with POWRi, will be the first national Midget series to race at Davenport Speedway since 1984.

To this point, the Series has run three events – two at Millbridge Speedway and one at Jacksonville Speedway. History was made in its last two events with Taylor Reimer and Jade Avedisian winning their first national Midget races and becoming the first back-to-back female winners in a national dirt racing series.

Gavan Boschele became the inaugural winner of the series and Zach Daum is the current Series points leader – 44 points ahead of Bryant Wiedeman.

Two more winners will be crowned before Davenport at Federated Auto Parts Raceway at I-55 during the Ironman 55 weekend, Aug. 5-6. Then the Quad Cities 150 will kick off the second half of the Xtreme Outlaw Midgets’ inaugural season.

If you can’t make it to the track, you can watch the entire event live on DIRTVision – either online or by downloading the DIRTVision App.

