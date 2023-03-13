St. Ambrose University had a huge weekend in Ypsilanti, Mich., winning both the NAIA Cheer and Dance National Championships.

The private Davenport school earned its first cheer national title Saturday in Ypsilanti, and did so in record-breaking fashion. SAU posted an overall score of 95.51, which is a new NAIA record, according to an Ambrose release.

The St. Ambrose cheer team celebrating Saturday, March 11, 2023 at NAIA Nationals (submitted photo).

“This team has been dropping jaws since day one with their routine this season,” said head coach Danelle Langeneckert. “We have been in the top three for the past three NAIA nationals, and there was just no stopping our team this year,” she said.

The Bees had a score of 95.83 in the preliminary round on Friday, worth 25% of their total. The score put them in first place heading into Saturday’s final round. St. Ambrose scored 95.40 in the finals (worth 75%) to give them their record-breaking overall total. SAU had zero deductions in both performances.

St. Ambrose claimed the crown with 95.51, followed by Concordia (Mich.) with 90.76, and Oklahoma City with 89.68.

A member of the Ambrose cheer team flies high (submitted photo).

St. Ambrose dance also claimed an NAIA title — making it the first time in the seven-year history of the NAIA Cheer and Dance National Championships that the same school has won both competitions in the same year.

SAU became the first program to win three NAIA Competitive Dance National Championships Saturday in Ypsilanti, claiming the 2023 crown. SAU previously won titles in 2018 and 2021.

The Bees claimed the title in record-breaking fashion with their overall performance score. The 93.40 total from St. Ambrose is a new NAIA record.

“This year’s routine is by far the hardest routine that the dance team has ever competed,” said head coach Danelle Langeneckert. “We continually try to push the envelope every year and this year’s team definitely stepped up. I couldn’t be more proud of this group of women,” she said.

Members of the SAU dance team celebrate their national trophy (submitted photo).

SAU scored 91.40 in the preliminary round on Friday, which accounted for 25% of their total score, and put them in first place after day one. They came back in Saturday’s final round with a two-day high score of 94.07, worth 75% of the total, to make history with their overall score. St. Ambrose had zero deductions during their final round performance.

St. Ambrose took the red banner with 93.40, followed by Midland with 89.76, and Grand View with 86.64.

You can watch the Bees in the NAIA Cheer Championship finals HERE.