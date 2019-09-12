Stanley confidently returns to scene of first road start

Iowa senior quarterback Nate Stanley made his first road start in Ames back in 2017 when the Hawkeyes defeated the Cyclones 44-41.

Stanley threw for 333 yards and 5 touchdowns in the win.

“I think my coaches just helped me a lot,” said Stanley. “They laid out for me what to expect going on the road.”

Stanley returns to Ames this Saturday for his 11th road start.

“You know, it does help to know what to expect so you dont have to focus on that during the game.”

It also helps to have a firm grip of the offense. With six touchdowns and no interceptions through two games, Iowa State head coach Matt Campbell says Stanley has exactly that.

“You’re not so much playing against the offensive coordinator, you’re playing against that quarterback, because he knows his answers and he’s got the ability to adapt,” said Campbell. “You see him making changes throughout the game to put his team in the best position to be successful.”

Stanley’s hot start is a big contrast from last season. He says a more relaxed approach has been the catalyst.

“Last year, I got caught up in some of the preseason accolades and things like that,” added Stanley. “I thought I had to live up to something, but that’s not the case at all. I just feel very confident with my teammates, feel very confident on the field.”

Stanley’s new mindset echoes the advice that head coach Kirk erentz says he gave his signal-caller after last season.

“Enjoy his senior year,” said Ferentz. “Relax a little bit and enjoy it. He’s done a good job and worked hard. Thus far in two games, he’s really looked like he’s been in control and command out there, better than at any point in his career.”

The senior sits just three touchdown passes behind Drew Tate for second on Iowa’s all-time list.

The Hawkeyes take on Iowa State in Ames Saturday, September 14.