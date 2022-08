Baseball fans enjoyed another nostalgic game at the Field of Dreams in Dyersville and Local 4 News Sports Director Jay Kidwell was there, speaking with a number of baseball celebrities before the Chicago Cubs defeated the Cincinnati Reds 4-2.

Watch Jay talk with Fox Sports and The Athletic reporter Ken Rosenthal, Cincinnati Reds Director of PR Michael Anderson and former Quad Cities River Bandits voice Tommy Thrall, who now is the radio play-by-play broadcaster for the Reds, in the video above.

Cubs win it 4-2 pic.twitter.com/SoroS7YVVS — Jay Kidwell (@jaykidwellwhbf) August 12, 2022

7th inning stretch at Field of Dreams pic.twitter.com/9lsqTmpVHP — Jay Kidwell (@jaykidwellwhbf) August 12, 2022

Press box treats courtesy of @DairyQueen ! Players get blizzards after the game. pic.twitter.com/Rq2Dbnytte — Jay Kidwell (@jaykidwellwhbf) August 12, 2022