The Quad City Steamwheelers Professional Indoor Football Team is coming off its most successful season in 20 years, according to a news release.

The year 2022 brought an appearance in the IFL National Championship Game on the field. Off the field, the Steamwheelers were named the IFL Franchise of the Year for their efforts in community attendance, sales, public relations, marketing, efforts to improve the IFL was a whole, performance on the field, participation on league matters, and overall representation of the IFL, the release says.

During the off season, the franchise went to work to ensure the continuation of momentum they had in 2022 to build on how they can make an impact in 2023, according to the release.

After meeting with sponsor John Deere and the River Bend Foodbank, the team decided to help raise awareness and funding for the food bank. Breaking the mold of the team’s traditional navy/gold/red/white color scheme, the Wheelers will take the field on March 17 wearing John Deere green jerseys. At the end of the game, those “game worn” jerseys will be auctioned off with all the proceeds benefiting the food bank.

“We are so excited to have the opportunity to raise money and awareness for the River Bend Foodbank on our season opening game,” said Steamwheelers owner Doug Bland. The March 17 game against the Arizona Rattlers is also John Deere Night. giving Deere employees free tickets to the event.

“The green Deere jerseys are a very cool element of the opener. With the amount of John Deere collectors in the world, I have a feeling these jerseys are going to bring some high bids, which will benefit an amazing organization in the River Bend Food Bank,” Bland said.

Tickets for the Steamwheelers vs. Rattlers at Vibrant Arena start at $15. They can be purchased online here, at www.ticketmaster.com or at the Vibrant Arena Box Office, open from 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Monday-Friday. Group tickets and suites are available from the Steamwheelers Sales Team at 309-517-2019 or email info@steamwheelersfootball.com