Steamwheelers’ Hilliard named IFL Offensive POY

Quarterback E.J. Hilliard finished the 2019 season with a league-high 2,739 yards passing.

The league named Hilliard the 2019 Indoor Football League Offensive Player of the Year on Friday. He threw for 57 touchdowns and just 3 interceptions (tying a league-low). Hilliard added 462 yards rushing along with 18 touchdowns on the ground.

He is just the latest Steamwheeler to receive league-wide recognition as receivers Keyvan Rudd and Quinton Pedroza were named 1st-team All-IFL earlier this week.

Pedroza also received the ‘Adam Pringle’ Award given to the player with the greatest impact within his community.

