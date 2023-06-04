Giving back to the community you’re from. That’s what Steamwheelers receiver Keyvan Rudd is doing for a second straight year, hosting his kids connect camp at the TBK sports complex..

I wanted to do something for the kids and I know school just got out. They’re still amped up and I wanted to get this going fresh out of the gate so they have the excitement of school being out,” Rudd said. “I love the game of football and know what it did for me at this age so hopefully that gets to them at this age and they have something to look forward to.:

The camp was for kids age range 6 to 13 and helped teach some of the basic football skills followed by 7 on 7 games all with one simple message in mind.

:We have some running drills and kids doing the 40. The pro shuttle. Some one on one. Tackling drills,” Rudd said. “A little bit of everything when it comes to the sport and have fun really enjoy yourself. I tried not to get to much into specifics because it’s about the fun and coming out here being respectful and enjoying each other.”

Rudd also brought along some of his Steamwheelers teammates to help including quarterback Q.J. Hilliard who enjoys seeing his receiver in his element.

“We take it for granted that he’s from here. Born and raised. To see him in his element with his mom and daughter,” Hilliard said. “Were his brother supporting him on the football team. This is what he does and is part of his brand key connect. Connecting the community and giving the outreach.

I always pride myself on being the last one to leave the field at home games signing autographs so I plan to do the same thing here,” Rudd said. “Make sure every kid here gets an autographed picture and mini football. Every kid who signed up early got a shirt. A sports drink and now we end it with a raffle and a chance to win an autographed backpack, autographed touchdown football, poster and game worn shoes.”

Rudd’s brand key connect is all about connecting people together and the camp created a lasting connection for everyone involved.

“This is always important. I know he’s going to remember this the rest of his life and has people who support him and are behind him,” Hilliard said. “Doing what he wanted. Whatever his vision was that’s the great thing about it. Whatever the vision was we were with it and we just showed up and had fun.

The kids can find some type of passion some type of love or identity with the game of football and I’ll always use myself and my teammates as a resource,” Rudd said. “If they or their parent ever need to reach out because we visit these schools and talk to these kids and play with them so this is another resemblance of that.”