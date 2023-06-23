The Quad City Steamwheelers out for vengeance this weekend as the Iowa Barnstormers come to town after handing them their worst loss of the season, 80-42..



It was the most points the defense has given up since allowing 60 points in week one against the Arizona Rattlers.

Quarterback E.J. Hillard had not thrown an interception in over a month and had two in that game.

Receiver Keyvan Rudd came in with seven touchdowns in his last four games and was left off the board for the first time since May 6th..

Hillard has been unstoppable finding Rudd both in the red zone and as a deep threat. To have them be so limited offensively is where the biggest change is going to happen moving forward..

“When things start to hit the fan and go array, everyone tries to make the extra play instead of just making their play,” head coach Cory Ross said. “That’s what’s been hurting us. Everyone wants to compete and do the right thing but in doing so were making mistakes especially in the back end.”

“The extra motivation is going to be their internally because of what they just did to us,” Hillard said. “Embarrassing us but than that we know who we are and what were capable of doing. As an offensive were going out there to be fast, explosive and physical.”

We have to do everything we didn’t do last week. Not turn the ball over. Score points and get stops.” Rudd said. “Those are our key identities for winning football games. It’s going to be important, important, important to get this dub in front of the home fans. I say it every single time we have the best fans in the league. They haven’t see us in a while and we want to show them this is still Quad City Steamwheelers football. We need to come out here and provide a dominant performance.

“We’ve practiced at the arena all week and become extremely comfortable here,” cornerback Kendricks Gladney Junior said. “We know were better than what we showed. We can’t wait to play, We can’t wait to play. “