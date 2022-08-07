The Quad City Steamwheelers Deckmates dance team are working hard to raise money to join the team next weekend in Las Vegas for the league’s championship game.

The Deckmates were at The Ridge Social Drinkery in Davenport on Saturday washing cars for a $10 donation.

For a couple of them, this trip brings their years of dedication to dancing full circle.

“Actually — funny story — Liz [Kluever] and I grew up dancing together,” Deckmate Jacy McAlister said. “Over 10 years ago, we had the opporunity to travel to Orlando to dance in the Capital One Bowl, so it’s really full circle for us. It’s really cool.”

Kluever agreed:

“It’s extremely nostalgic.”

If you missed the car wash, you can still help the Deckmates go to Vegas to cheer on the Steamwheelers. Click here to donate or find out more.