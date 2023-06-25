Halftime of the Steamwheelers game turned into a time of recognition and remembrance. It was Quad Cities Legends night.

Nine athletes who made it all the way from the QCA to the pros came out to midfield to an electric Vibrant Arena crowd.

The group included a pair of former NBA players, Rock Island’s Chasson Randle and Moline’s Acie Earl, two-time UFC champion and Hall of Famer Pat Miletich, Illini wrestler Mark Johnson, and former Hawkeyes and NFL players Pat Angerer and Julian Vandervelde.

Some of the most successful athletes who call this place home were ecstatic to be recognized. You can hear from some of them in the video above.