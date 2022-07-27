The Steamwheelers are gearing up for the IFL semifinals.

They will take on the Frisco Fighters on Friday night in Texas.

The Steamwheelers are coming off a win in Worcester, Massachusetts as they beat the Pirates in overtime.

With losses in Frisco — 50-44 in double overtime — and at home to the Fighters 68-51 earlier this year, the Steamwheelers recognize the challenge ahead of them.

“I know that I’m not gonna make the same mistakes,” Steamwheelers quarterback E.J. Hilliard said. “I trust our defense and I definitely trust our offense and our special team they are going to make the plays. Kimo can make the kick from anywhere. We have players that can change the game with one kick return. I know it is going to be a great night, a great atmosphere. It’s going to be riled up — their fans are gonna be crazy. They’re gonna come play their best game and we are going to come and play our best game.”

Steamwheelers wide receiver Keyvan Rudd is happy to get another shot at Frisco.

“You know it is hard to beat a team three times so this is gonna be our third time playing them,” Rudd said. “They have not got our best punch when we lost to them in a double overtime, but our best punch will be coming victorious against them. You know they’re a top team — 10 game win streak, veteran coaching staff, veteran players on their team, so I still feel like we are the underdog throughout this whole entire process of the playoffs. … Right now, all that happened in the past does not matter. We are 1-0 right now, we are going to capitalize on the victory over the defending champs and focus on the process of what it is gonna take to knock Frisco off their high horse as well.”