On the field, Quad City Steamwheelers receiver Keyvan Rudd has ran for many first downs and caught many touchdowns, however off the field, Rudd shows he’s more than just an athlete by owning his own clothing line. Key connect. Stay connected.

“My name is Keyvan so there are a lot of things that go along with it. It also stands for keep evolving yourself.” Rudd said. “A lot of people don’t know that yet because I haven’t built anything of it, mainly just key connect because everybody has a key. Everybody uses that key in a multitude of different ways.

In the modern world of NIL and social media, brand is important and that was the main reason for starting it all.

“Creating something for myself. You know Kevin Durant has his own thing. LeBron James has his own thing. A lot of the main superstars have their own identity outside of their sports network so this is something I wanted to do,” Rudd said. “I’ve been in sports retail going on 13 years now. I understand the markets. The fabrics, what people like. I know hot to drop certain things in certain seasons because I’ve been surrounded by it for a decade plus. I just think it’s a good way to have a representation of myself. I look at it every day and I get blown away how well it fits with that and how I connect with family, teammates and other business owners.”

Part of that experience included jobs at Finish Line, Nike and now an Adidas ambassador. Living in Atlanta during the offseason.

“10 minutes before media day for the national championship game this past year is when they sent me the offer letter. So I’m getting the offer letter from adidas and I’m about to go up on stage before one of the biggest games in my professional career,” Rudd said. “I just had a whirlwind of thoughts going on. I was going to take it because they made it emphasis that they needed me down there so I felt the responsibility to go down there and show what I could do in a market I’ve never been in. I definitely capitalized on that opportunity and made the most of it. It actually became my second home now being down there the last 6-7 months. It turned into an area where I’ve definitely grown as an individual. As a business man and a place I can see myself in the future.

Taking that chance has paid off. Rudd has being able to grow Key Connect all over the country including all pro players like LeSean McCoy, Pacman Jones and Brandon marshal on their I am Athlete podcast.

They were holding a workout that day and at the time was thinking I’m definitely coming back to the Steamwheelers so let me fine tune myself and see where I’m at,” Rudd said. “I had the opportunity to get my merchandise in their hands and the media people around them. That was an amazing opportunity because I learned some things about myself, learned some things about them. Some of those characteristics I’ve definitely picked up now and brought them back to the people I surround myself with on a daily basis. It’s always great to pick up ideas and cues. Things to better yourself from guys who have been on that highest level. Deal with both the scrutiny and the success.”

Being able to connect his two loves, football and clothing, Rudd has the chance to give back to the community he grew up in right here in the Q.C.

“I’m very thankful for the community and all the consumers that purchase my merchandise because it goes to a bigger cause,” Rudd said. “This will probably be one of last collections to help fund my kids camp which I’ll be announcing really soon.

And if you want to support Rudd and buy some of that merch?

“Best way to find it all is keytheconnect.com or the twitter page at the key connect and my brand instagram keytheconnect. I do a lot of posting on there. Soon I’ll be highlighting a lot of my favorite small businesses that are using there key to connect because I want to help them grow as well. Those people have supported me by wearing my merchandise. Bringing people to my page so I’ll be doing the same for other businesses. “