Opening weekend of the Quad City Steamwheelers is upon us, and fans love to cheer on their favorite players on the field. But what about supporting the players off the arena football field? Destiny Brown, General Manager of the Quad City Steamwheelers, spoke with Local 4 about an upcoming reverse private hiring event for Steamwheelers players through IowaWORKS.

For more information about IowaWORKS, click here.