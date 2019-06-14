Winning streak has Steamwheelers confident entering showdown with Tucson

The Steamwheelers have gotten hot at the right time, riding a three-game winning streak into the regular-season finale against Tucson on Saturday.

The Steamwheelers playoff prospects looked bleak after their last-second loss on May 11, but just over a month later, Cory Ross’ team will play in a win-and-you’re-in game in Arizona.

“We had to evolve and make sure we try to make some great decisions as far as some of those close games,” Ross said. “I think we’ve come around to realize no matter what we’re going to continue to fight as a team. And they’re starting to believe in the fight we have as coaches.”

Tucson, Quad City and Nebraska are all tied for fifth place in the IFL at 6-7, with the top-six teams qualifying for the postseason.