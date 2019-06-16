Stick Fighting makes its way to the Quad Cities

Breaking News
by: Dan Vasko

Stick Fighting is a newer sport which encompasses a variety of martial arts as well as fencing. 

Ron Drew, and East Moline resident, tried it out for the first time and finished 2nd in the tournament. 

“I guess my strategy was to observe other people, see how they move,” said Drew.  “And that’s all I did. I sat an observed other people and how they fought.”

Event sponsor John Morrow added, “…we had Wisconsin, we had Dubuque, people from Chicago and Rockford, so there’s possibilities for even more to get involved once they hear about this sport. So yeah it’s really fun.”
 

