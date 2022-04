The Quad City Storm take on the Peoria Rivermen in SPHL Presidents Cup Playoff action!

Fresh off a playoff win against the Fayetteville Marksmen, the TaxSlayer Center will be the place as the Quad City Storm battle the Peoria Rivermen Wednesday, April 20 with a 7:10 p.m. start. Cheer on the Storm on home turf as they battle for a big playoff win.

Tickets for this semifinal game are available now! For tickets and more information, click here.