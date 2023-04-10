The Quad City Storm had their season come to an end over the weekend falling 10 points short of a playoff apperance.
Nick Couzin talked about with head coach Dave Pszenyczny about what went wrong and how it can be fixed this offseason.
by: Nick Couzin
Posted:
Updated:
The Quad City Storm had their season come to an end over the weekend falling 10 points short of a playoff apperance.
Nick Couzin talked about with head coach Dave Pszenyczny about what went wrong and how it can be fixed this offseason.