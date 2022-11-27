What started out as a somber, sad, last 10 day for Illinois football coach Bret Bielema losing his mother and father in-law turned to a positive one capping off the week claiming the land of Lincoln trophy for the second year in a row over Northwestern and finishing the regular season 8 and 4, the best record the program’s had since 2007.

The victory was a dominate one over the Wildcats, 41-3. The Illini defense forced six turnovers including both a scoop and score and pick six from cornerback Sydney Brown.

His other defensive backfield mate, Devon Witherspoon, also had two interceptions..



Offensively, the nation’s leading rusher, Chase Brown, added a touchdown along with sophomore running back Reggie Love.



Now, it’s wait and see mode until next Sunday when the Illini find out what bowl game they’ll play in.

“We came out here and fought in a rivalry game with northwestern. So many bright things ahead for this team and was happy to cap it off like that,” Brown said.



“Syd really since I’ve come here was playing really good football but not quite to the level like we started seeing last year,” Bielema said. I was talking to a couple of their coaches out there and man they said 30 is a terror out there. Before the game I said yeah he is an exciting player to watch. I’ve talked with some NFL teams. He does play in the box well but is better as a high post safety. Does some many things in cover two and with special teams. The good thing is today he did so much to help us win but when you put on the film, you can see there is some money in his future. A year ago we were a win shy of bowl eligibility and this year we were a game shy of Indy. A lot of positive steps for our program. To beat a program in northwestern we lost to six straight times here and answer the bell. I couldn’t be more excited where were at and where this team is going.”