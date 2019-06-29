“Tackle MS” football camp is a cause close to Alex Tanney’s heart

Alex Tanney holds his second-annual football camp at Monmouth College to help raise money and awareness for Multiple Sclerosis

Former Monmouth College star Alex Tanney is back at his Alma mater this weekend.

The New York Giants quarterback is hosting multiple events, including a youth football camp, to raise awareness and money to fight Multiple sclerosis.

“We started talking about what cause we wanted to get behind. It was an easy choice,” Tanney said.

The disease has directly impacted the entire Tanney family.

“My sister-in-law [Julia] was diagnosed around seven years ago. So just to kind of see her battle with that disease and see how that’s affected my brother and her family,” Tanney said.

Matt Tanney said he’s been impressed by the motivation from Alex and his wife Rebecca to make an impact on MS research.

“He’s using his platform as a NFL quarterback in a really positive way,” said Matt, Alex’s oldest brother. “It impacts so many different people in so many different ways. And there’s not one particular symptom or issue that people deal with, it’s different across the board. It’s a very individual battle that people have with it.”

Current and former teammates, along with some coaches, came back to Monmouth to help with Tanney’s camp. That’s a testament to the relationships the eight-year pro has built because of football.

“For those guys to travel from all over the country to come to Monmouth, Illinois, which isn’t exactly a destination spot, means a lot to me,” Tanney said.

One player who showed up was Daniel Jones, the Giants first round quarterback. He said helping coach at the Tackle MS camp provided some much-needed perspective.

“Reminds you when you used to be one of those guys out there,” Jones said. “And just seeing the fun and the joy that these guys have playing the game, I think is a good reminder for us and it’s fun to be out here.”

For Tanney, the camp is also a reminder of the humble roots of his career.

“[The kids] are from a lot of communities that helped me get to where I am now,” Tanney said. “I just love getting out here and playing with them and try and teach them a few things if I can.”