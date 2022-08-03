Steamwheeler fans don’t have to worry about missing the IFL Championship game in Las Vegas. The TaxSlayer Center has announced that they will be hosting a live watch party on August 13 at 7 p.m. Fans can cheer on the Steamwheelers as they take on the Northern Arizona Wranglers for the IFL Championship title. The game will be broadcast from the Dollar Loan Center in Henderson, NV and shown live on the TaxSlayer Center’s giant video wall. Admission and parking are free at the TaxSlayer Center and there will be kids’ activities, raffles and prizes for the fans.

“We wanted to create an opportunity for those fans who aren’t able to make the trip to Las Vegas to experience the IFL Championship Game in a loud arena atmosphere,” says TaxSlayer Center Executive Director Scott Mullen,” It’s going to be a fun night and we want to fill the building to see the Wheelers win the IFL Championship!”

Coach Corey Ross says, “Wheeler Nation, let’s come together and enjoy this moment as they are very rare! Fill this venue like never before as we need our 9th man more than ever! Let’s get the TaxSlayer Center rocking so we can feel your continued support all the way in Vegas!”