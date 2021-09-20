Taylor day to day with injury for Texans; Watson won’t play

Houston Texans quarterback Davis Mills throws during the second half of an NFL football game against the Cleveland Browns, Sunday, Sept. 19, 2021, in Cleveland. (AP Photo/Ron Schwane)

HOUSTON (AP) — Houston quarterback Tyrod Taylor is day to day with a hamstring injury as the Texans face a quick turnaround with a Thursday night game against Carolina.

If Taylor can’t play, Deshaun Watson will not be an option, with coach David Culley saying Monday that Watson would be inactive for Thursday’s game just as he has been for the first two games.

Watson has been listed as inactive/not injury-related following his trade request and after 22 women filed lawsuits alleging sexual assault or harassment.

Culley said Taylor was getting on MRI on Monday and that the team would know more about his availability afterward.

“If he’s able to go and ready to go, he’ll play,” Culley said.

Taylor was injured in the first half of Houston’s 31-21 loss to Cleveland on Sunday and didn’t return after halftime. Rookie Davis Mills, a third-round pick from Stanford, took over and threw for 102 yards with a touchdown and an interception.

If Taylor can’t play Thursday, the Texans likely will bring up Jeff Driskel from the practice squad to back up Mills. Culley said they haven’t yet discussed the possibility of signing another quarterback this week.

