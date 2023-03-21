The 2023 K Promotions schedule at Davenport Speedway will begin with the Thaw Brawl Thursday-Saturday, according to a news release.

The three-day event is expected to draw super-late model stars from across the country. It will be held in conjunction with Sixteen Race Promotions, the release says.

Racing begins on Friday, with $10,000-to-win for the late models. On Saturday, the A-Feature will pay $20,000-to-win. It will be the largest payday in Thaw Brawl history.

In addition to the racing action on Friday and Saturday nights, an open practice session is scheduled on Thursday. Also racing will be IMCA Modifieds, IMCA SportMods, and IMCA Stock Cars.

General admission prices for Friday night will be $30 for adults and children ages 6-12 are $10. Kids 5 and under will be admitted free. On Saturday night, general admission will be $35 for adults, children ages 6-12 are $10. Kids 5 and younger will be admitted free. The grandstand will be closed for Thursday’s practice session.

Pit passes for Thursday practice are $30 for adults and $15 for kids. Pit passes for Friday and Saturday nights are $45 for each night. Kids 12 and under will be $20 for pit entry.

Thursday’s practice will be from 6-9 p.m. with the pits opening at 3 p.m. On Friday, the pits open at 3 p.m., the grandstand at 5:30 p.m., and hot laps at 6:30 p.m. On Saturday, the pits open at 2 p.m., the grandstand at 4:30 p.m., and hot laps at 5:30 p.m.

Jammerrocks will perform live music after the Friday night portion of the Thaw Braw. The concert will be held at the Fair Center Building at the Mississippi Valley Fairgrounds. The 11th annual Thaw Brawl is powered by Hoker Trucking LLC, C & J Trucking of Iowa LLC, RLM Enterprises LLC, and FloRacing.

