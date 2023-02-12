Sunday’s Super Bowl was the first to feature an all-female team of pilots in the annual pregame flyover.

The historic first celebrates 50 years of women aviators in the U.S. Navy, the National Football League (NFL) wrote in a tweet.

The first all-female piloted military flyover, commemorating 50 years of women flying in the U.S. Navy, flies over State Farm Stadium before the NFL Super Bowl 57 football game between the Kansas City Chiefs and the Philadelphia Eagles, Sunday, Feb. 12, 2023, in Glendale, Ariz. (AP Photo/Ashley Landis)

Currently, about 15 percent of pilots in the U.S. Navy are female, notes CBS News.

The group of seven female aviators flew in a diamond formation over the State Farm Stadium in Glendale, Arizona, where the Kansas City Chiefs are facing off against the Philadelphia Eagles.

“We stand on the shoulders of giants. There’s a lot of people who make what we do possible…this is for them,” said Lt. Caitlin Perkowski, one of the women who participated in the flyover, according to a tweet from the Department of Defense’s outreach account.

Rep. Mikie Sherrill (D-N.J.), who is a former Navy helicopter pilot, praised the women for their accomplishment.

“I’m so proud of this team of women & look forward to watching them make history while celebrating 50 years of women flying in the Navy,” she wrote on Twitter.

The pregame ritual has been a tradition since it was first performed at Super Bowl II in 1968, when the Green Bay Packers defeated the Oakland Raiders, notes NBC Sports.