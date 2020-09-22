All profits from new football lip guards to be donated to United Negro College Fund

Los Angeles Chargers running back Austin Ekeler (30), left, escapes a tackle by Kansas City Chiefs linebacker Ben Niemann (56) during an NFL football game Sunday, Sept. 20, 2020, in Inglewood, Calif. (AP Photo/Kyusung Gong)

100 percent of profits from sales of Shock Doctor’s three new “Black Lives Matter” football lip guard designs will be donated to the United Negro College Fund.

The UNCF provides scholarships to historically Black colleges and universities.

The lip guards are worn by many NFL players, including Austin Ekeler of the Los Angeles Chargers, Boston Scott of the Philadelphia Eagles and James Proche of the Baltimore Ravens.

“Shock Doctor and United Sports Brands stand in solidarity with the Black community to create positive awareness and give football players a voice for what matters,” said Michael Magerman, President and CEO of United Sports Brands, the parent company of Shock Doctor. “There’s much to be done, but we consider this donation a start.”

The lip guards come in three variations and all profits from their sale will be donated to the UNCF, whose mission is creating equality in education.

“Most of the athletes Shock Doctor protects are children and young adults. We believe in working to improve access to higher education for them,” said Magerman.