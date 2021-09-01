Best fits for Cam Newton The Big Game Posted: Sep 1, 2021 / 04:09 PM CDT / Updated: Sep 1, 2021 / 04:35 PM CDT New England Patriots quarterback Cam Newton carries the ball against the New York Jets in the first half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Jan. 3, 2021, in Foxborough, Mass. (AP Photo/Elise Amendola) Cam Newton needs to find a new home after being cut by the New England Patriots. But what is his best fit? Let’s go through the options, from fashionable to far-fetched: FALCONS? CHARLOTTE, NC – NOVEMBER 05: Cam Newton #1 of the Carolina Panthers dives into the end zone for a touchdown during the second quarter of their game against the Atlanta Falcons at Bank of America Stadium on November 5, 2017 in Charlotte, North Carolina. (Photo by Grant Halverson/Getty Images)JETS? BEARS? PANTHERS? DOLPHINS? 49ERS? BROWNS? RAMS? SEAHAWKS? COLTS? METS? RAIDERS? COWBOYS? GOTHAM? JAGUARS? METROPOLIS? The Man of Steel no doubt wants to #RestoretheSnyderVerse and Cam Newton's career. BRONCOS? FOOTBALL TEAM? SAINTS? TIGERS? GIANTS?