INDIANAPOLIS – Only two unbeaten teams remain as the NFL kicks off Week 6: San Francisco and Philadelphia.

The 49ers look to win their 16th straight regular-season game and aim to score 30 points in their ninth consecutive win when they visit the Browns on Sunday.

The Eagles have won 22 out of their last 23 games with quarterback Jalen Hurts under center. With a win at the Jets, he’ll join Joe Montana and Tom Brady as the only quarterbacks to win 12 straight road starts since 1970.

“Big Game Bound” will preview those two matchups and the entire 15-game slate on this week’s show.

A fight for first in the AFC South is the weekend’s Marquee Matchup as the Jaguars host the Colts on Sunday at 1 p.m. ET.

WTTV’s Chris Widlic joins host Chris Hagan to talk about Indianapolis’ surprise 3-2 start and how the team will manage without quarterback Anthony Richardson for the foreseeable future.

BGB also hears from the rebounding Bengals and the NFC North-leading Lions. Plus, Jarrett Payton gives his weekly picks.

“Big Game Bound” streams every Thursday at 12 p.m. ET during the regular season and every day during Super Bowl week.