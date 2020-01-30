Businesses to spend roughly $420 million on Super Bowl ads

DALLAS, Texas (NEXSTAR) — The Super Bowl isn’t just big for football, it’s also huge for advertising. It’s expected nearly 100 million will tune in to watch the game on FOX.

And as you can imagine, the ads aren’t cheap. According to The Street, FOX is charging approximately $5 million to $5.6 million for premiums ads early in the game. Ads before and after the Super Bowl are running around $2 to $3 million.

Overall, marketers are expected to spend around $420 million for the 2020 Super Bowl, according to estimates from Forbes.

This year’s crop of ads airing during the matchup between the Kansas City Chiefs and San Francisco 49ers includes spots for Olay, New York Life insurance, Snickers and Cheetos.

“They’re talking to an audience that is thinking about such things,” says Mark DiMassimo, CEO of marketing agency Dimassimo Goldstein. “The Super Bowl spots actually compete with snack runs so why not Doritos, why not Lays, why not Pepsi and Coke, etc.”

Celebrities are also once again appearing in a number of ads.

Little Caesars is airing its first Super Bowl ad this year. The Detroit-based pizza chain has tapped Rainn Wilson to appear in an ad touting its delivery service.

Avocados From Mexico created a fictitious shopping network for its ad featuring 1980s teen movie icon Molly Ringwald.

Also, Sabra hummus has also tapped reality TV stars Teresa Giudice and Caroline Manzo from “Real Housewives of New Jersey” and Kim Chi and Miz Cracker from “RuPaul’s Drag Race.”

(The Associated Press contributed to this report)