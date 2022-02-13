KANSAS CITY, Mo. (WDAF) — A Chiefs fan and a Bengals fan are working together to get their loved one’s memory to the Super Bowl.

The response has been overwhelming for a Kansas City widow. Allison Gilbert’s idea to honor her late husband went viral, and now nearly 1,000 others are doing it, too.

Her husband, James Martin, was a lifelong Bengals fan, and come Super Bowl Sunday his photo will be in SoFi Stadium. It’s the Bengals first shot at the championship since the 1980s.

For Gilbert and Martin, football was serious. They scheduled their wedding around a Bengals and Chiefs matchup years ago to make sure their friends could enjoy the game together.

“We had gone to all the Chiefs and Bengals games together at Arrowhead,” Gilbert said.

The UMKC communications professor died nearly one year ago. With the Bengals in the playoffs last month, she had to get her late husband’s memory there. So she printed his face on a giant poster board and brought it to Arrowhead Stadium.

“I decided to print out this 4-foot fat head sign of his face and take it to the game,” Gilbert said.

So when the Bengals won, she had another idea.

“I had the idea to see if somebody in Cincinnati would be open to dragging this big fat head to the Super Bowl,” Gilbert said.

She posted on Facebook in a Bengals fan group, and she found Aaron Denton in Cincinnati, a lifelong fan like her husband.

However, SoFi Stadium doesn’t allow signs, so Denton got the idea to put his face on a shirt. He got the idea from his brother who died some years back. At his celebration of life they had shirts for him, and he knew that would be a great way to get Gilbert’s husband’s face inside the arena.

Hundreds of people online liked the idea and wanted one for their loved one, too.

“I think within four days I had almost 1,000 orders for shirts,” Denton said.

Now the pair are meeting in Los Angeles to find nearly 1,000 people to wear the shirts and leave #nofanleftbehind.

“I want him to know how loved he is by so many people and how his life, which was a very positive life, is continuing. After his death, something positive is coming out of his death,” Gilbert said.

Denton said he’s spent about $15,000 out of pocket on getting the project done, but he said it’s been worth it to give Bengals fans, and a member of Chiefs Kingdom, a little peace.

“I will be very happy that I’m bringing her joy and very happy that I’m bringing joy to 800 families back in Cincinnati who’ve been waiting a long time to see our boys back in the Super Bowl again,” Denton said.