NFL predictions: Chiefs start season with win; Brees beats Brady

Pro Picks has enough trouble finding winners, outright and against the spread, during a normal season.

Our job might be more difficult than what the players and coaches are going through without a true preseason, contact drills and cohesiveness. Well, maybe not. But close.

So excuse us if we struggle out of the gate on our way to, hopefully, something competitive with last season’s winning record.

It all starts Thursday night with the Texans at the Chiefs. And, yes, with some fans (about 16,000, the hosts say). So it will be loud enough, if not quite raucous at Arrowhead Stadium.