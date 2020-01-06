Packers “not talking about” 2015 NFC Championship game, instead looking forward to divisional round against Seahawks

SEATTLE, WA – JANUARY 18: Richard Sherman #25 of the Seattle Seahawks meets Tramon Williams #38 of the Green Bay Packers during the 2015 NFC Championship game at CenturyLink Field on January 18, 2015 in Seattle, Washington. (Photo by Tom Pennington/Getty Images)

The Packers will take on the Seahawks in the playoffs for the first time since that much-talked-about NFC title game.

“We knew that when it was Seattle, that it was going to be another tough opponent, just like they’re all going to be,” cornerback Tramon Williams said. “Another opportunity, another opponent that we’re looking forward to.”

Tramon Williams and Mason Crosby are two of the seven veterans still left in the locker room from that 2014 Packers team. To them, that game is firmly behind them in the past.

“We’re not going to talk about that game,” kicker Mason Crosby said. “We’re going to focus on what these two teams are, and what our strengths are and how we matchup against Seattle.”

“It doesn’t stick at all,” Williams said. “It’s a new year… it doesn’t stick in my mind at all man. One of the opportunities that you live and you learn from.”

For a player like Williams, who was on the wrong side of that overtime touchdown pass in Seattle, he’s just happy he got another opportunity to play in a Packers uniform.

“Just to have a chance to put back on this jersey in general, I don’t think that the emotions go into it about what team it is or is not,” Williams said. “Everything is different in this situation and I’m just kind of looking into what we have here and what we need to do.”

And that’s where the focus has been today and will be this entire week, prepping for this current Seahawks squad.

“They’re a tough team,” head coach Matt LaFleur said. “They’ve been extremely tough on the road as well. We’re just kind of digging into their early stages of the prep, but you know I thought they played a physical football game yesterday. It’s going to be a great challenge.”

“I think that’s the important thing is to take this one as this is the game we’re playing and you know, how can we go out there and put our best game on the field and go and beat this Seattle team,” Crosby said.