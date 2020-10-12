Titans on track to play Bills after no new COVID-19 positives reported

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — The Tennessee Titans are on track to play their rescheduled game against the Buffalo Bills on Tuesday night after no new players or staffers tested positive for the coronavirus, the NFL confirmed Monday morning.

The Titans and Bills were originally scheduled to play Sunday, but the league postponed the game by two days after additional players tested positive for the virus Thursday morning.

After two consecutive days with no additional positives, the Titans reopened their practice facility Saturday afternoon for the first time since Sept. 29, when all in-person activities were suspended due to players and staffers contracting the virus.

The team shut down the facility again the following morning after another Titans staffer tested positive for COVID-19. That afternoon though, the NFL approved an hour and 45 minute outdoor practice with limited staff.

Over the last two weeks, at least 22 people within the Titans organization have tested positive for the virus, including 12 players and ten staffers.

The outbreak led the NFL to reschedule the Oct. 11 game between the Titans and Buffalo Bills for Oct. 13 at 6 p.m. In the week prior, the league decided to postpone the Titans home game against the Pittsburgh Steelers until later in the season.