The John Deere Classic is back! And 2019 champion Dylan Frittelli is ready to defend his title

The John Deere Classic is back and current champion Dylan Frittelli is trying to bring back some of those memories that helped him win it back in 2019.

“I am just looking to do well this week and yeah I am just trying to make birdies and conjuring up some of those feelings that I had two years ago. Quite a long time ago, I played the back 9 today and I had some good memories coming through there but two years is quite a long time in a young persons life,” said Dylan Frittelli 2019 John Deere Classic Champion.

One of Frittelli’s favorite memories at the John Deere Classic is on the 16th hole when he came to realization that he had a shot to win it.

“It was cool once I got to 16. That was really where everything sort of focused in for me i realized on 17 green I was leading by two but I knew by the time 16 came I was hearing some chatter in the crowd so playing that par 3 that was a cool experience,” said Frittelli.

Frittelli is excited to be back at the tournament for it’s 50th anniversary and to have fans cheering him on.

“It’s been awesome having the fans back. I didn’t realize or we didn’t realize I think I’ll speak for a lot of guys on tour how much we missed them and their energy that you can thrive off having some fans and cheering you on and even just focusing you in knowing that people there are just watching you. It was cool in the beginning just logistically. Driving to the golf course, play then leave but the aspect on the course trying to play trying to preform it’s a whole lot better having people there and having fun,” Frittelli said.

This will be Frittelli’s first title defense and although he has had an up and down season Frittelli just wants to compete and play well.

“My mindset is just to play well I haven’t really played well or contended all season really. I got a couple top tens. I haven’t really been in contention much. I am just trying to get off to a good start. Play well the first 9 holes and get into contention from there if I obviously feel some juices flowing three, four, five shots from the lead on Saturday I think that would be a good achievement for me and I like my chances when I’m in contention I think if you had to do a statistical analyst whenever I am around the lead I do perform well and I do have the mind to do well,” said Frittelli.