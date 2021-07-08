The Latest: Sabalenka-Pliskova semifinal going to 3rd set

WIMBLEDON, England (AP) — The Latest on Wimbledon (all times local):
4:55 p.m.
The Wimbledon semifinal between second-seeded Aryna Sabalenka and No. 8 Karolina Pliskova is going to a third set.
Sabalenka won the first set 7-5 and Pliskova took the second 6-4 on Centre Court.
The winner will play top-ranked Ash Barty on Saturday.
___
3:05 p.m.
Top-ranked Ash Barty has reached her first Wimbledon final by beating Angelique Kerber 6-3, 7-6 (3).
Kerber served for the second set at 5-3 but was broken at love on Centre Court.
Barty then took a 6-0 lead in the tiebreaker and converted her fourth match point when Kerber netted a backhand.
Kerber won Wimbledon in 2018 and was runner-up in 2016.
Aryna Sabalenka was playing Karolina Pliskova in the second semifinal.
___
1 p.m.
Angelique Kerber will try to reach her third Wimbledon final when she takes on top-ranked Ash Barty on Centre Court.
Kerber won Wimbledon in 2018 and was runner-up in 2016.
Barty is trying to reach the final at the All England Club for the first time.
The other semifinal pits No. 2-seeded Aryna Sabalenka against No. 8 Karolina Pliskova. Sabalenka is playing in her first Grand Slam semifinal, while Pliskova was the U.S. Open runner-up in 2016.
___
