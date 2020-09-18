The Latest: Reed moves to US Open lead with even-par 70

Thomas Pieters, of Belgium, walks to the seventh tee during the second round of the US Open Golf Championship, Friday, Sept. 18, 2020, in Mamaroneck, N.Y. (AP Photo/John Minchillo)

MAMARONECK, N.Y. (AP) — The Latest from the U.S. Open (all times EDT):

6:37 p.m.

Patrick Reed has surged to the lead in a difficult second round at the U.S. Open.

Coming off an opening-round 66, Reed shot an even-par 70 at Winged Foot to take a one-shot lead over Bryson DeChambeau.

Reed started on No. 10 and turned in 1-over 36 and opened his back nine by stuffing it close for birdie on No. 1. He offset two bogeys after that with two birdies, including a 5-foot putt on the par-5 ninth to get up-and-down from a greenside bunker.

___

4:45 p.m.

Overnight leader Justin Thomas is moving backward on a difficult day at Winged Foot.

With the winds stiffening and the greens quickening, Thomas is among the many players struggling in the second round of the U.S. Open.

Thomas started the round at 5 under after posting a 65 for the lowest opening round at Winged Foot in a U.S. Open. He started the second round at No. 10 and had four bogeys in a five-hole span before notching his first birdie at No. 18.

Thomas ran into more trouble on No. 1 when he had to lay up after driving into the left rough, pulled a wedge into the left greenside bunker and couldn’t get up and down. The double bogey dropped him to even par for the tournament, four shots behind leader Patrick Rood.

___

2:45 p.m.

Phil Mickelson walked off after a finishing par on Winged Foot’s 18th hole and turned to one of his playing partners.

“Have a good weekend,” he said.

Lefty won’t be joining him.

Returning to the site of one of his greatest meltdowns, Mickelson never got on track at Winged Foot in his first U.S. Open since turning 50.

Mickelson hit so many wild shots in a first-round 79 that he said “I’m so sick of this” while doubled over and never made the kind of run he needed in the second round to stick around for the weekend.

He closed with six straight pars to shoot 74 in the second round and finished at 13 over, well off the cut line.

His last go-round at Winged Foot, in the 2006 U.S. Open, ended with Mickelson blocking a tee shot way left on No. 18 and taking double bogey to lose to Geoff Ogilvy by a shot.

___

2:25 p.m.

The final two holes at Winged Foot, both long par 4s, are causing some problems for players near the top of the leaderboard.

Louis Oosthuizen was two shots off the lead after an opening 67 and had a solid second round going before limping to the finish.

Coming off a bogey on No. 16, he couldn’t reach the green on the 501-yard par-4 15h and took a bogey. He was forced to layup after driving into the rough on the 465-yard 18th and ended up with double bogey after his third shot spun back off the green,

Oosthuizen shot 74 and is 4 over.

Bubba Watson was in good shape until his third shot on No. 18 a putt, failed to get over the huge ridge on the front of the green and rolled back to his feet. He had a double bogey on the hole and shot 69 to finish 1 over.

Thomas Pieters and Xander Schauffele had good opening rounds, but dropped to even par for the tournament after both had bogeys on the final two holes. Pieters shot 74 after an opening 66 and Schauffele followed a 68 with a 74.

___

11 a.m.

Daniel Berger is making a move in the U.S. Open even as Winged Foot appears to be tougher on the golfers in the second round.

After shooting 73 on Thursday, Berger had four birdies on the front nine to improve to 1 under. He fell back a shot to even par on the tournament with a bogey on the 10th hole.

The wind was picking up in suburban New York. Only six golfers were under par on the day, with the morning rounds still on the course and the afternoon half of the field yet to tee off. Included in the afternoon group are leader Justin Thomas and Patrick Reed, who was one stroke back after Thursday’s opening round.

Thomas Pieters came back to the pack after a fast start in the second round moved him into the lead. After making the turn at 6 under, one stroke ahead of Thomas, Pieters posted back-to-back bogeys and then another pair of bogeys on 14 and 15. He was 2 over for the day and minus-2 for the tournament.

___

Andrew Putnam withdrew from the U.S. Open at Winged Foot early in his second round.

Putnam had two double bogeys and a bogey in the first four holes Friday to fall to 8 over. As he stood over his third shot on No. 5, just off the fairway with 125 yards to the hole, he signaled to his playing partners that he was dropping out.

That left 143 players left in the field. The cut at 36 holes will send the top 60 scorers and ties into the weekend.

___

10:10 a.m.

Any notion that Winged Foot would go easy on Thomas Pieters disappeared in the span of two holes.

The Belgian made two birdies on the front nine to jump into the lead early on a cool, breezy Day 2 at the U.S. Open. Then, he went bogey-bogey on 10 and 11 to fall back into second place.

He is at 4-under par, one shot behind Justin Thomas, who tees off Friday afternoon.

With the entire morning wave on the course, there are only eight players with a below-par score for the day. They include Bubba Watson (1 under for the tournament) and Daniel Berger (even), who are 3 under. And Dustin Johnson, who is at 2 under on the day to get to 1 over for the tournament.

Winds are blowing out of the north and the temperature is hovering around 60, setting up what is expected to be a tougher day than Thursday, when Thomas shot the lowest U.S. Open score in history at notoriously difficult Winged Foot.

Tiger Woods has an afternoon tee time, as do Thomas and Patrick Reed, whose 66 left him one shot off the lead after the first day.

___

9:35 a.m.

Thomas Pieters made two birdies on the front nine to jump into the lead early on a cool, breezy Day 2 at the U.S. Open.

He is at 6-under par, one shot ahead of Justin Thomas, who tees off Friday afternoon.

With the entire morning wave on the course, Pieters was one of only six players with a below-par score for the day.

Winds are blowing out of the north and the temperature is hovering around 60, setting up what is expected to be a tougher day than Thursday, when Thomas shot the lowest U.S. Open score in history at notoriously difficult Winged Foot.

Tiger Woods has an afternoon tee time, as do Thomas and Patrick Reed, whose 66 left him one shot off the lead after the first day.

___

