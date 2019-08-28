The Latest: Opelka loses at US Open on 22nd birthday

Serena Williams returns to Maria Sharapova during the first round of the U.S. Open tennis tournament in New York, Monday, Aug. 26, 2019. (AP Photo/Charles Krupa)

NEW YORK (AP) — The Latest on the U.S. Open tennis tournament (all times local):

___

12:25 a.m.

Reilly Opelka’s winning streak in New York is over — and on his birthday, no less.

The American was beaten 6-4, 6-4, 7-6 (2) by qualifier Dominik Koepfer in the last match completed at the U.S. Open on a rainy day that wiped out most of play.

Opelka was able to play when his match that was scheduled for an outside court was shifted to Louis Armstrong Stadium, giving him a prime place to play on his 22nd birthday.

But he couldn’t duplicate his performance against No. 11 seed Fabio Fognini in the first round, or when he won the New York Open in February for his lone ATP title.

___

12 a.m.

Serena Williams has avoided what would have been her earliest loss in 19 appearances at the U.S. Open.

Williams came back from a set down in the second round at Flushing Meadows to beat 17-year-old American Caty McNally 5-7, 6-3, 6-1.

The only time Williams ever has been beaten as early as even the third round in New York was in her tournament debut all way back in 1998 — when she was just 16 herself.

The following year, Williams won the first of her six U.S. Open championships. McNally hadn’t even been born yet.

___

11:40 p.m.

Serena Williams has forced a third set to decide her second-round U.S. Open match against 17-year-old American Caty McNally.

McNally took the opening set 7-5, and Williams grabbed the second 6-3.

Williams has never lost before the third round at Flushing Meadows.

___

10:55 p.m.

Serena Williams has dropped the opening set of her second-round U.S. Open match against 17-year-old American Caty McNally by a 7-5 score.

McNally converted her only break point of the set to lead 6-5.

Then she served out the set despite falling behind love-40, erasing three break points and hitting a 103 mph service winner to seal it, then waving her arms to ask the crowd for more noise.

Williams has won six of her 23 Grand Slam titles at Flushing Meadows. McNally had never won a Grand Slam match until Monday.

___

9:45 p.m.

Novak Djokovic is through to the third round at the U.S. Open and will use some of the time until then getting more treatment on his left shoulder.

Djokovic fought through trouble with the shoulder to beat Juan Ignacio Londero 6-4, 7-6 (3), 6-1.

The defending champion was treated by the trainer multiple times in the match and appeared in trouble when he fell behind 3-0 in the second set. But he battled back to take it in a tiebreaker and had an easy time in the third set.

The No. 1 seed wouldn’t reveal much about the nature of the injury in his post-match interview.

___

9:30 p.m.

Second-seeded Ash Barty barely avoided getting pushed to a third set and got past Lauren Davis of the United States 6-2, 7-6 (2) to reach the third round at Flushing Meadows.

Barty won the French Open in June and is trying to get past the fourth round in New York for the first time.

She needed to get through a three-setter in her opening match Monday, and almost needed to do so again against the 73rd-ranked Davis, who played with her left leg heavily taped. But Davis couldn’t take the second set despite being a point away.

Barty eventually converted her fourth match point.

The match was played indoors at Louis Armstrong Stadium because of rain that washed out all but nine singles matches on the Day 3 schedule.

___

9:15 p.m.

Novak Djokovic has battled through a left shoulder injury to win the first two sets against Juan Ignacio Londero.

The defending champion leads 6-4, 7-6 (3) despite being limited by pain that has required treatment multiple times during the match.

Djokovic was already wincing early in the first set and then received treatment midway through it, when the trainer massaged some cream on and around his non-serving shoulder. He was treated again after winning the set.

Djokovic then fell behind 3-0 in the second set, but relying on his superior return of serve and court coverage, reeled off five straight games for a 5-3 advantage before winning the set in a tiebreaker.

He was treated again before the third set.

___

6 p.m.

Rain has forced the postponement of all U.S. Open matches Wednesday except those in the two main show courts with retractable roofs.

The decision was made late in the afternoon after players attempted to start matches on uncovered courts during a break in the weather, only to be chased off by showers once again. And there was a 70 percent of more rain for later Wednesday.

Fans, of course, were still able to see tennis in Arthur Ashe Stadium and Louis Armstrong Stadium, where the roofs were closed early Wednesday in anticipation of the drizzly rain that fell off and on for most of the day. Novak Djokovic, Serena Williams, Ash Barty and Reilly Opelka were set to play in night matches in those venues.

The other good news: Sunny skies and temperatures in the 80s are in the forecast for the next two days.

___

4:30 p.m.

Venus Williams needed a little pick-me-up on a rainy day in New York.

It takes more than caffeine to beat Elina Svitolina, though.

Williams had a resurgence after some coffee was sent her way after dropping the first set against the No. 5 seed, but Svitolina charged back and eventually beat Williams 6-4, 6-4 in a second-round match.

The cup of coffee was delivered from Williams’ team in the stands to a ballboy , who tried to bring it to Williams. But she walked off to the court between sets before he could get it to her, so he eventually dropped it off next to her seat.

Williams then came back to take a 3-0 lead to start the second. But having to save four break points for a tough hold in that third game seemed to take something out of the 39-year-old Williams, as Svitolina came right back to take five straight games for a 5-3 lead.

Williams then fought off five match points in a 22-point game to hold her serve before Svitolina eventually ended it on her sixth chance, improving to 13-3 in Grand Slam matches this season.

___

4:20 p.m.

Roger Federer once again came back from a set down to advance at the U.S. Open, beating Damir Dzumhur 3-6, 6-2, 6-3, 6-4.

The second-round match was very much like the opener for the third-seeded Federer, who dropped the first set against qualifier Sumit Nagal before cruising the rest of the way. Federer again stepped up his game against the 99th-ranked Dzumhur, winning 77 percent of his first-serve points and blasting 58 winners, more than double that of his opponent.

The five-time U.S. Open champion is now 19-0 in second-round matches at Flushing Meadows and moves on to play the winner of the match between 25th-seeded Lucas Pouille and Daniel Evans.

___

2:25 p.m.

Seventh-seeded Kei Nishikori held on to defeat American Bradley Klahn in the second round of the U.S. Open 6-2, 4-6, 6-3, 7-5.

Nishikori, a finalist at Flushing Meadows in 2014, relied on his strong baseline retrieving game against the hard-serving Klahn, a former NCAA champion at Stanford. But Nishikori appeared to struggle at times, getting only half his first serves in and throwing in a double fault on a break point to help Klahn come back from 5-1 down to tie the fourth set.

Down the stretch, Nishikori let four match points slip away before finally closing out the match and avoiding the kind of upset that has so far felled half of the top 12 men’s seeds.

Nishikori advances to play the winner of No. 31 Cristian Garin and Alex de Minaur.

___

1:25 p.m.

Third-seeded Karolina Pliskova has easily advanced at the U.S. Open, dispatching her second-round opponent in a little over an hour.

Unlike top seed Naomi Osaka and No. 2 Ash Barty, who have been pushed to three sets, Pliskova rolled over qualifier Mariam Bolkvadze 6-1, 6-4, and has yet to drop a set.

Pliskova, a finalist at Flushing Meadows in 2016, served extremely well, blasting nine aces and winning 90% of her first-serve points.

Hers was the first match of this year’s tournament played under the roof at Arthur Ashe Stadium because of a light rain that’s been falling all day.

___

12:50 p.m.

No. 12 Borna Coric has pulled out the U.S. Open with a lower back strain, giving a second-round walkover to Grigor Dimitrov and adding to the growing list of men’s seeds gone from the tournament.

Coric’s departure means half of the top 12 men’s seeds are out, including No. 4 Dominic Thiem, No. 8 Stefanos Tsitsipas, No. 9 Karen Khachanov and No. 10 Roberto Bautista Agut, who were all upset Tuesday.

Dimitrov, a former top-10 player who has fallen to No. 78, advances to play the winner of the second-round match between Pablo Cuevas and Kamil Majchrzak

___

12 p.m.

The ATP says it will look into Nick Kyrgios’ comment that the men’s tour is “corrupt” to determine whether it fits under its rules governing a “major player offense.”

Asked after his first-round win at the U.S. Open whether his recent fine of $113,000 for various rule violations at a tournament earlier this month affected him mentally as play at Flushing Meadows approached, Kyrgios replied: “Not at all. ATP’s pretty corrupt, anyway, so I’m not fussed about it at all.”

He was docked the money after insulting a chair umpire and leaving the court to smash two rackets during a second-round loss at the Western & Southern Open. At the time, the ATP said it would also consider additional fines or a suspension.

___

11 a.m.

Rain at the U.S. Open is forcing the tournament’s first use this year of retractable roofs on the two main show courts, keeping play on schedule for matches featuring Roger Federer, Novak Djokovic and Serena Williams.

First up on Louis Armstrong Stadium will be seventh-seeded Kei Nishikori against American Bradley Klahn. That will be followed on Arthur Ashe Stadium by No. 3 seed Karolina Pliskova against Mariam Bolkvadze, and then a midafternoon match of third-seeded Federer against Damir Dzumhur.

No. 1 seed Djokovic kicks off the night session on Ashe against Juan Ignacio Londero, and then Williams ends the night with her match against 17-year-old American Caty McNally.

As for matches on uncovered courts, they are currently under a rain delay with about a 40 percent chance of more precipitation throughout the day.

___

10 a.m.

Serena Williams’ matchup against 17-year-old American Caty McNally heads a lineup of second-round contests that similarly pit established champions against hungry upstarts.

The eighth-seeded Williams, a 23-time Grand Slam singles champ, will be heavily favored in the nightcap in Arthur Ashe Stadium against McNally, who is ranked No. 121 and got her first victory in a Grand Slam event after receiving a wild card to play singles and doubles with fellow teenage star Coco Gauff.

Defending men’s champ and top seed Novak Djokovic is in the leadoff night match in Ashe, taking on 56th-ranked Juan Ignacio Londero after third-seeded Roger Federer plays 99th-ranked Damir Dzumhur.

Other key matches on Wednesday include Venus Williams against No. 5 Elina Svitolina, and No. 2 Ash Barty taking on 73rd-ranked American Lauren Davis.

___

More AP Tennis: https://apnews.com/apf-Tennis and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports