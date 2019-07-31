The Latest: Dodgers, Cardinals swap players on injured list

FILE – In this July 13, 2019, file photo, Cleveland Indians starting pitcher Trevor Bauer delivers in the sixth inning of a baseball game against the Minnesota Twins, in Cleveland. The Indians bulked up for the playoff race by trading temperamental starter Trevor Bauer before the deadline to Cincinnati in a three-team deal they hope can help them run down the Minnesota Twins. Cleveland, which trails the AL Central by three games but leads the wild-card race, sent Bauer to the Reds for slugger Yasiel Puig and left-hander Scott Moss. The Indians also acquired outfielder Franmil Reyes, lefty Logan Allen and infield prospect Victor Nova from the San Diego Padres, who acquired outfielder Taylor Trammel from the Reds. (AP Photo/David Dermer, File)

The Latest on Major League Baseball’s trade deadline (all times Eastern):

4:35 p.m.

The Los Angeles Dodgers added infielder Jedd Gyorko, acquiring him from the St. Louis Cardinals for left-hander Tony Cingrani and minor league righty Jeffry Abreu. The Dodgers also receive international cap space and cash considerations.

The 30-year-old Gyorko has been on the injured list since June 8 with back and right wrist issues. He’s hitting .196 on the season.

Cingrani is also out following left shoulder surgery and hasn’t pitched this season.

The Dodgers entered the day with a 70-39 record, easily the best mark in the National League.

___

4:15 p.m.

The Washington Nationals tried to upgrade their bullpen, acquiring relievers Roenis Elias and Hunter Strickland from Seattle and Daniel Hudson in a trade with Toronto.

The Mariners received a trio of minor league pitchers from the Nationals — left-handers Taylor Guilbeau and Aaron Fletcher and right-hander Elvis Alvarado. Washington sent minor league right-hander Kyle Johnston to Toronto for Hudson, who can become a free agent at the end of the season.

Elias has been Seattle’s primary closer for the majority of the season after Strickland suffered a lat strain in the opening week and missed several months. Strickland has appeared in just four major league games this season.

Elias has appeared in 44 games and was 4-2 with a 4.40 ERA and 14 saves for Seattle.

The 32-year-old Hudson went 6-3 with a 3.00 ERA and two saves in 45 games for the Blue Jays.

___

4:10 p.m.

The Yankees got a pitcher at the deadline — for one of their Class A affiliates.

New York acquired left-hander Alfredo Garcia from the Colorado Rockies for right-handed reliever Joseph Harvey in a deal announced shortly after the 4 p.m. deadline to make deals.

The Yankees have been seeking pitching upgrades for the big league club. Garcia won’t be that, at least not this year. The 20-year-old is 2-9 with a 6.28 ERA in Class A. He’s struck out 103 in 90 1/3 innings.

Harvey pitched 10 innings out of New York’s bullpen this year as a rookie, posting a 4.50 ERA.

___

3:50 p.m.

The Philadelphia Phillies bolstered their outfield by acquiring veteran Corey Dickerson from the Pittsburgh Pirates for cash and a player to be named.

Dickerson, who could become a free agent at the end of the season, hit .317 with four home runs and 25 RBIs for the Pirates. The 30-year-old missed most of the first half of the season with a strained throwing shoulder.

The Pirates acquired Dickerson from Tampa Bay on the eve of the 2018 regular season. Dickerson responded by hitting .300 with 13 home runs and 55 RBIs. He also won his first career Gold Glove for his play in left field.

Pittsburgh’s fade from contention after the All-Star break and the rise of young outfielder Bryan Reynolds in Dickerson’s absence made him expendable for a team now looking toward 2020 and beyond.

___

3:25 p.m.

The playoff-contending Oakland Athletics have acquired starter Tanner Roark from the Cincinnati Reds, filling out a rotation that also could have left-hander Sean Manaea back soon.

Oakland dealt outfield prospect Jameson Hannah to Cincinnati. The Reds are sending Oakland $2.1 million to offset much of the $3,225,806 remaining in Roark’s $10 million salary.

The A’s began the day a half-game out of the second AL wild-card spot.

Roark lasted a season-low 3 1/3 innings during Cincinnati’s 11-4 loss to the Pirates on Tuesday. He is 6-7 in 21 starts with a 4.24 ERA and can become a free agent after the season.

Manaea struck out eight in six innings of a rehab start at Triple-A this week. He’s likely to get one more rehab start before being activated. He had shoulder surgery last September.

___

3:10 p.m.

The Arizona Diamondbacks have acquired rookie right-hander Zac Gallen from the Miami Marlins for minor league shortstop Jazz Chisholm.

Gallen, who turns 24 on Saturday, is 1-3 with a 2.72 ERA in seven starts since making his major league debut June 20. Gallen pitched at North Carolina and was a third-round draft choice by the St. Louis Cardinals in 2016

Chisholm, 21, was rated the Diamondbacks’ No. 1 prospect by MLB.com. He batted .204 with 18 homers and 13 stolen bases this season for Double-A Jackson. The native of the Bahamas is a career .253 hitter in the minors with 53 homers in 292 games since 2016.

___

2:55 p.m.

Martin Maldonado is on the move for the second time this month.

The Houston Astros acquired the veteran catcher from the Chicago Cubs in exchange for Tony Kemp. The Cubs got Maldonado from the Kansas City Royals earlier in July.

The 32-year-old Maldonado has started 74 games behind the plate this year. He also spent time in Houston last year, playing 41 games for the Astros.

The 27-year-old Kemp was designated for assignment Friday. He hit .227 in 66 games for the Astros this year.

___

12:55 p.m.

The Milwaukee Brewers have traded slumping slugger Jesús Aguilar to the Tampa Bay Rays, a person familiar with the deal tells The Associated Press.

The Brewers are getting right-handed reliever Jake Faria, according to multiple reports.

Aguilar was an All-Star last year, hitting 35 home runs with 108 RBIs for the NL Central champion Brewers. But the 29-year-old first baseman got off to a slow start this season and eventually lost playing time.

Aguilar is hitting .225 with eight homers and 34 RBIs this year.

The 26-year-old Faria has a 2.70 ERA in seven games for Tampa Bay.

— AP Baseball Writer Ben Walker reported from New York.

___

12:30 p.m.

The Texas Rangers have acquired right-hander Nate Jones from the Chicago White Sox in exchange for minor league pitchers Joe Jarneski and Ray Castro.

Chicago will send the Rangers $750,000 as part of the deal to cover part of the $1.5 million remaining in the $4.65 million salary for Jones, who is on the injured list after surgery to repair a flexor mass tear in his right forearm. He is not expected to pitch again this season.

Texas also will get $1 million in international signing bonus pool allotment for 2019-20.

Jones had a 3.48 ERA in 13 relief appearances this season before going on the injured list April 27. His contract includes a $3.75 million club option for 2020 with a $1.25 million buyout.

The 19-year-old Jarneski is in the Arizona League, and the 22-year-old Castro in the Dominican Summer League.

___

12:18 p.m.

The Cleveland Indians bulked up for the playoff race by trading temperamental starter Trevor Bauer to Cincinnati in a three-team deal they hope helps them catch the Minnesota Twins.

Cleveland, which trails the AL Central by three games, sent Bauer to the Reds for slugger Yasiel Puig and left-hander Scott Moss. The Indians also acquired outfielder Franmil Reyes, lefty Logan Allen and infield prospect Victor Nova from San Diego. The Padres acquired outfielder Taylor Trammel from the Reds.

Bauer’s exit comes three days after the quirky right-hander angrily threw a ball from the behind mound over the center-field wall in Kansas City. Bauer called the act “childish.” It was a final straw for the Indians, who pulled off the stunning trade to help their playoff push and beyond.

In landing Puig and Reyes, who have 49 combined homers this season, the Indians plugged a power gap in their lineup.

___

More AP MLB: https://apnews.com/MLB and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports