The Latest: Tennessee restricts Neyland tickets to 25%

The Latest on the effects of the coronavirus outbreak on sports around the world:

Tennessee will be selling tickets for approximately 25% of the seats at Neyland Stadium for this season.

The Volunteers’ first home game is Oct. 3 against Missouri and university officials say restrictions could change during the season based on statewide virus data and recommendations from public health officials. Tennessee asked fans statewide to wear masks in public.

Athletic director Phillip Fulmer says he empathizes with the thousands of fans who won’t get to go to games in Neyland this fall. Fulmer says the circumstances are beyond the control of Tennessee officials and they will do their best to create the safest environment both inside and outside the stadium.

Current students and active donors to the Tennessee Fund with season tickets get top priority for tickets and season tickets will be offered based on annual amount given and the order to the Tennessee Fund.

The original prices for season tickets will not change with Tennessee set to host five Southeastern Conference opponents for the first time since 1959.

Students can start requesting tickets issued on a game-by-game basis Sept. 23.

