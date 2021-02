Tiger Woods looks on during the trophy ceremony on the practice green after the final round of the Genesis Invitational golf tournament at Riviera Country Club, Sunday, Feb. 21, 2021, in the Pacific Palisades area of Los Angeles. (AP Photo/Ryan Kang)

Tiger Woods was injured in a rollover crash Tuesday and had to extricated using the “jaws of life,” according to the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department.

The crash was reported around 7:12 a.m. on the border of Rolling Hills Estates and Rancho Palos Verdes.

His vehicle “sustained major damage” and Woods was transported to a local hospital, according to the post on social media.