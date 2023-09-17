Chicago Blackhawks mascot, Tommy Hawk, paid a visit to Crow Creek Park in Bettendorf for the Dek Hockey Championships.
Former Mallards player Patrick LaVesque founded the league and is excited to partner with the NHL franchise in the future.
by: Nick Couzin
Posted:
Updated:
