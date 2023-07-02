The Quad Cities has it’s first ever athlete to sign a contract with an NHL franchise.

The Boston Bruins have signed Bettendorf’s Luke Toporowski..

Appearing in 49 games last season with the AHL’s Providence Bruins, the former Pleasant Valley Spartan had 15 goals, 14 assists and a plus-8 rating. proving he can play at the highest level given the opportunity.



Toporowski can do just that. Signing a two-way deal, he’ll have to battle for a roster spot.

Toprowski wants to continue to be a role model for kids in the QCA and the best part of signing was already having that connectio with the organization..

“It doesn’t matter where you come from. You can always get there. I think that’s a good lesson for kids coming up in the qcha. I want to be a role model for them and show them they can chase their dreams. It’s not easy to go in to a locker room where you don’t know anybody so having a year under my belt with providence, I’m already familair with the players and the trainers and the coaches. It just makes it that much easier going in to the fall. Getting to training camp and knowing everyone, it makes you comfortable going in there. “