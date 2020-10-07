Trades begin heating up at NHL draft ahead of free agency

Pittsburgh Penguins goaltender Matt Murray (30) stands on the ice during the second period of an NHL hockey game against the Washington Capitals, Sunday, Feb. 23, 2020, in Washington. The Penguins got the action started on the second day of the NHL draft by trading goaltender Matt Murray to the Ottawa Senators. Pittsburgh got a second-round pick, 52nd overall, and forward prospect Jonathan Gruden for Murray. (AP Photo/Nick Wass)

Two Stanley Cup-winning players were on the move Wednesday before even 10 players had been selected on the second day of the NHL draft.

Trade action heated up early with the Pittsburgh Penguins dealing goaltender Matt Murray to the Ottawa Senators and the Nashville Predators continuing to shed salary by sending center Nick Bonino to the Minnesota Wild. Despite just one trade Tuesday involving established NHL players, this is expected to be just the start of the roster shakeups leading to the start of free agency Friday.

“You just know on days like these if you get a phone call from your GM, it’s usually a trade,” Bonino said. “We got a spam call that woke me up around 7 a.m. and it obviously wasn’t (Predators general manager) David Poile. My wife slept through it luckily and then we were up at 9:30 a.m. and got the call from David and knew right away. It’s weird how it works out.”

Murray and Bonino became the third and fourth members of Pittsburgh’s 2016 and 2017 back-to-back championship teams to be traded this offseason. The Penguins previously traded winger Patric Hornqvist to Florida, and Chicago traded defenseman Olli Maatta to Los Angeles.

Vegas goalie Marc-Andre Fleury could make it five after the Golden Knights committed long term to Robin Lehner.

Several netminders will be available in free agency, including 2018 Cup champion Braden Holtby and longtime face of the New York Rangers Henrik Lundqvist. General manager Brian MacLellan said the Washington Capitals are a “solid candidate” to sign Lundqvist, who at 38 is still trying to win the Cup for the first time.

Pittsburgh got a second-round pick and forward prospect Jonathan Gruden for Murray, who split time with Fleury on two Cup runs and was in net for each clincher. Murray, 26, helped the Penguins win the Cup in 2016 and 2017, but they committed to Tristan Jarry, signing him to a $10.5 million, three-year deal after his All-Star season.

The Penguins used the 52nd overall pick they got from Ottawa to select Finnish goalie Joel Blomqvist, one of hundreds of prospects who had to find out they were drafted by phone and do video interviews since they couldn’t walk on stage in Montreal.

“This wasn’t exactly what I dreamed of as a kid,” said Sam Colangelo, the Anaheim Ducks’ No. 36 pick out of Northeastern. “I dreamed of walking up on stage and walking down to get my jersey from someone there. But doing it on Zoom was incredible.”

Colangelo and the others drafted in rounds 2-7 Wednesday had to wait, unlike No. 1 pick Alexis Lafreniere, who put on a blue Rangers jersey Tuesday night.

Bonino and new Predators forward Luke Kunin will be swapping jerseys after the trade that continues the Wild’s makeover. Minnesota got second- and third-round picks (37th and 70th overall) and sent a fourth (101st) to Nashville to take on the remainder of Bonino’s contract. He’s owed $4.1 million next season, while Kunin is a restricted free agent.

“Luke Kunin is a solid, young, up and coming player with a great future ahead of him,” Poile said. “He is a (2016) first-round pick with good pedigree that can play both center and on the wing, and in all situations, including on the penalty kill and the power play.”

He will also come cheaper than Bonino, a big deal with many teams looking to clear money and space under the $81.5 million salary cap.

Nashville also put forward Kyle Turris and defenseman Steven Santini on buyout waivers. Turris had four years and $24 million left on his contract, so he’ll count $2 million against the Predators’ cap for the next eight seasons.

The Vegas Golden Knights re-signed a surprise key player, giving Chandler Stephenson $11 million over the next four seasons, according to a person with knowledge of the move. The person spoke to The Associated Press on condition of anonymity because the deal had not been announced.

___

AP Sports Writer Dave Campbell contributed.

___

For more AP NHL coverage: https://apnews.com/NHL and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports